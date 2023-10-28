'What an effort' - Ryan Reynolds thrilled by Notts County win and admits he 'loved' seeing Wrexham star back in action

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds expressed his delight at his side's 2-0 win at promotion rivals Notts County.

Reynolds delighted by away win

Hails returning captain

Wrexham level on points with rivals

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Dragons took the points as the teams that fought out last year's epic National League title tussle met for the first time back in the Football League. Two second-half goals sent 2,863 travelling fans into delirium and Reynolds was similarly ecstatic with the win.

"HUGE WIN AWAY," Reynolds posted on X (formerly Twitter). "Loved seeing Ben Tozer back on the pitch."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reynolds shout out for Tozer was apt. The big centre-back had an eventful day after travelling to Meadow Lane expecting to watch the action from the stands. But Ryan Tunnicliffe's late injury saw Tozer thrown into the starting line-up and he was colossal as Wrexham kept Notts' free-scoring forward line goalless.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? Wrexham will be back in Nottinghamshire again next weekend when they travel to Field Mill to take on Mansfield Town in the FA Cup first round.