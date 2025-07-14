Ryan Reynolds helps launch Wrexham’s 'yellow one' 2025-26 away kit - with Red Dragons taking daffodil inspiration in pinstripe design

Ryan Reynolds has helped to launch Wrexham’s "yellow one" away kit for 2025-26, which takes inspiration from the daffodil - Wales’ national flower.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Red Dragons’ retro style home shirt for the upcoming Championship campaign, which offers a nod to their last season in the second tier of English football back in 1981-82, has been well received by supporters around the world.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Wrexham’s changed strip also promises to be popular among an ever-growing fanbase, with the classy offering from manufacturers Macron including a smart collar and elegant pinstripe design - with the green and yellow colourway paying homage to the daffodil.

WHAT WREXHAM SAID

This is the first time that the Red Dragons have worn yellow and green since the 1990s, with their latest offering featuring “the Welsh flag on the rear collar and internal green tape reading ‘LAND OF MY FATHERS – HEN WLAD FY NHADAU’ on the lower back”.

DID YOU KNOW?

The nape of the shirt is “personalised with a red label featuring the words WREXHAM IS THE NAME”, with the kit being completed by green shorts with yellow drawstrings and yellow socks.

WHAT NEXT?

Wrexham will wear the new away kit for the first time when facing Sydney FC as part of their pre-season tour of Australia and New Zealand. Reynolds and fellow co-owner Rob McElhenney are working on getting new signings through the door ahead of the 2025-26 campaign - which will see Phil Parkinson’s side taking aim at a fourth successive promotion.