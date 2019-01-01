Ryan Moon: Former Kaizer Chiefs striker set to join Újpest FC

The 22-year-old is set to be conclude a deal to Újpest FC to become only the second South African-born player to ply their trade in Hungary

Former striker Ryan Moon is closing in on a move to Hungarian outfit Újpest FC.

According to Goal sources close to the club, Moon is currently the only trialist and he appears likely to be offered a contract.

Újpest FC had three strikers, including the left-footed former Amakhosi striker, but the other two were let go by the club in recent weeks.

Moon is expected to be unveiled before the end of the week when the Hungarian Championship gets underway.

Újpest FC takes on Puskás Akadémia in their opening match of the 2019/20 season on Saturday night.

They are one of the most successful teams in Hungary with 20 league titles to their name, the most recent league title coming during the 2017/18 season.

Should Moon complete the move to Újpest, he would become only the second South African-born player to ply their trade in Hungary.

In 1998, former Bafana Bafana midfielder MacBeth Sibaya signed for Hungarian club III. Kerületi.

Moon has been clubless since being released by Amakhosi at the end of last season, after seeing little time under both Giovanni Solinas and Ernst Middendorp.

He went to to try his luck with , but Moon was turned away after not doing enough to impress the technical team.