Ryan tells Arsenal he's a 'world-class goalkeeper' amid questions of Leno's future

The Australian shot-stopper is currently on loan at the Gunners from Brighton, but a permanent move could be made this summer

Mat Ryan has told Arsenal that he can be a "world-class" option for them between the sticks, with questions being asked of Bernd Leno's future at Emirates Stadium.

A Germany international goalkeeper has remained first-choice for the Gunners throughout the 2020-21 campaign, but has made the odd mistake and seen a summer transfer speculated on.

Ryan is hoping to make his own move in the next window, with the Australian eager to turn a loan switch from Brighton into something more permanent, and the 29-year-old is adamant that he has what it takes to be No.1 in north London.

What has been said?

Discussing his winter arrival and subsequent experiences with Arsenal, Ryan has told Optus Sport: "Obviously there was a bit of disappointment around how things ended up there at Brighton.

"Then this move came about and I could understand why people could have drawn the conclusion that ‘yeah, he’s coming here as a No.2 and wants to take the foot off the pedal, enjoy training and not push so hard’.

"Anyone that really knows me knows that’s not my style at all. My motivation is to get out on the pitch and perform.

"That’s the reason I sacrificed every other aspect of my life, moving away from family and friends to be across here and to be out there on the pitch and represent the club that I’m playing for.

"Obviously I knew that Arsenal have a great goalkeeper in Bernd, what he’s done in his career is testament to the world-class goalkeeper he is.

"But at the same time, I have self-belief that I’m also a world-class goalkeeper."

What does the future hold for Ryan?

Ryan has taken in three appearances for Arsenal so far, with all of those outings coming in the Premier League.

Back-up duties are being filled in a Europa League campaign that has the Gunners chasing down a final berth.

They are due to take in the second leg of a semi-final clash with Villarreal on Thursday, with a 2-1 deficit needing to be overturned on home soil.

Leno is expected to start that contest, but Ryan is ready to step in if required.

His short-term deal is due to expire at the end of the season, but Mikel Arteta has the option of keeping an experienced performer around for 2021-22 - one who is living the dream as a boyhood Arsenal supporter.

