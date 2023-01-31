Russo going nowhere! Man Utd reject Arsenal's world-record bid for Lionesses star despite contract uncertainty

Alessia Russo looks set to stay at Manchester United after the club rejected Arsenal's £500,000 ($616,100) offer for the forward on Tuesday.

Arsenal bid world-record £500,000

Man Utd rejected offer amid top-three push

Russo can leave on free in summer

WHAT HAPPENED? The amount would have seen the Gunners break the women's transfer record, currently standing at the £400,000 ($492,900) Barcelona paid Manchester City for Kiera Walsh in the summer. However, The Times reports that United have rejected Arsenal's offer, despite Russo having just six months left on her contract.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 23-year-old rejected a contract extension last year, meaning as it stands she will be available to leave the club on a free in the summer. However, despite United missing out on a hefty fee, it is thought Russo's place in the team is too valuable. The Red Devils sit atop the Women's Super League on goal difference ahead of Chelsea, with third-placed Arsenal one of their direct rivals for the WSL title.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Even a top-three spot would land United their first ever Champions League finish, which would secure the club with a host of financial guarantees. Arsenal, meanwhile, had identified Russo as a target given the long-term anterior cruciate ligament injuries to Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema. With this move falling through, the Gunners will have to turn to other targets, which includes Lyon forward Signe Bruun.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? With Russo staying at United, there is not long left for the Gunners to complete a deal before the window slams shut, which could be difficult given that Lyon are thought to be reluctant to sell Bruun at such a late stage.