Nine-goal nightmare! Lens defender left 'shocked and downbeat' after home humiliation

RC Lens defender Ruben Aguilar admitted the squad felt "shocked, saddened, and downbeat" after shipping nine goals against Como. Despite netting his side's solitary goal, the Frenchman conceded their tactical game plan was torn apart on a agonizing night at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.
Aguilar picks through ruins of nine-goal nightmare
RC Lens defender Ruben Aguilar faced the grim reality of a harrowing European evening at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis. Yannick Cahuzac's backline was completely dismantled by a ruthless Como attack, conceding three goals before the break and six more in a catastrophic second period.
The 9-1 defeat represented one of the most painful defensive displays in recent continental history.
Even netting Lens' only goal in the 67th minute offered zero consolation for the 33-year-old right-back.
Frenchman admits squad left completely traumatised
Speaking after the final whistle, a visibly shaken Aguilar described the feeling of helplessness as Como sliced through the home defence at will. "We had a game plan, but we weren't able to execute it. We were cut through and everything went so quickly," Aguilar confessed.
The experienced defender laid bare the emotional toll inside the dressing room following the unravelling.
"We’ll get back to work quickly. We’re all shocked, saddened, downbeat. That’s part of life as a footballer at the top level," he stated.
Defender insists squad must shoulder home disgrace
Conceding nine goals in front of their home supporters left an indelible mark, but Aguilar insisted that the players must own their defensive collapse. "Nine goals at home, we have to accept it and shoulder it," the defender declared frankly.
Lens struggled to contain Anastasios Douvikas, who netted a hat-trick, while Nico Paz, Lucas Da Cunha, Marc Oliver Kempf, Mattia Liberali, Martin Baturina, and Matteo Papaccioli all breached the backline.
"We’ll give everything when we come back to this magnificent stadium on Sunday," Aguilar added.
Lens face steep mental recovery before Sunday return
Processing a nine-goal concession will test the collective resolve of Cahuzac's squad ahead of their immediate return to domestic action.
Aguilar and his fellow defenders must quickly rebuild their defensive shape to prevent a lasting hangover from this European collapse.
Lens host their next fixture on Sunday at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis, where the players aim to provide a swift response for their supporters.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.