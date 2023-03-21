Roy Hodgson returns! Crystal Palace lure former manager out of retirement to replace Patrick Vieira

Roy Hodgson has been coaxed out of retirement by Crystal Palace, with the ex-England boss returning for a second spell at Selhurst Park.

Ex-England boss back at Selhurst Park

Vieira sacked by out-of-sorts Eagles

Hodgson previously left in 2021

WHAT HAPPENED? The Eagles took the decision to part company with Patrick Vieira after seeing the Frenchman oversee an alarming run of form that has kept the south London club locked in a Premier League relegation battle. They have turned to a familiar face in a bid to get back on track, with Hodgson – who spent four years with the club between 2017 and 2021 – heading back to the dugout at the age of 75 on a short-term deal through to the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID? Eagles chairman Steve Parish has said in a statement on the club’s official website: “I would like to welcome Roy and Ray back to the club. We are obviously in a very challenging period but we believe that Roy’s and Ray’s experience, knowledge of the club and players, alongside Paddy can help fulfil the immediate requirement of keeping us in the league.”

Hodgson added: “It is a privilege to be asked to return to the club, which has always meant so much to me, and to be given the important task of turning the team’s fortunes around. Our sole objective now is to start winning matches, and to get the points necessary to ensure our Premier League status.

“Crystal Palace is known for its fighting spirit, and I have no doubt that all our supporters will fight with us, beginning with the visit of Leicester City a week Saturday.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Paddy McCarthy, who took charge of first-team affairs for Sunday’s 4-1 defeat at Arsenal, will remain part of Hodgson’s coaching team – with Darren Powell becoming head coach of Palace’s U21 side.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Hodgson’s previous stint with Palace saw him take in 162 games at the helm, with victory savoured in 54 of those fixtures, and his first game back will see the Eagles play host to Leicester on April 1.