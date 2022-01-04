Rooney: There are a lot of MLS players that can play in England

Wayne Rooney says that he believes that there are plenty of MLS players that have the talent to play in England as he compared the league's level to that of the Championship.

Rooney played in MLS from 2018-20 with D.C. United, scoring 23 goals across 48 appearances in the league.

He has since moved to the Championship with Derby County, first as a player and now as a coach, and he believes the two leagues are at a similar level.

What did Rooney say?

“I felt the opportunity to go to the States — the culture, the games, dealing with different situations—– would help me gain experience," Rooney told The Athletic.

“It’s very similar to the Championship’s level. There are a lot of South Americans who are technically very good. The American lads are good athletes — maybe still trying to figure out the game tactically, and maybe not as good as over here. But the games were at a good level. I see a lot of players [in MLS] who are more than capable of coming over here.”

Rooney's record in danger?

Rooney remains England's record goalscorer with 53 goals in 120 appearances, having surpassed Bobby Charlton's record of 49 goals.

But he doesn't expect to have that title for any sort of extended period, with Harry Kane closing in with 48 goals of his own.

“It won’t be mine for long, will it?” Rooney said. “Obviously, if he (Kane) stays fit, you can imagine he will take it within the next year or so. And genuinely, the record is great to have, but I’ve always been more of a player who just loves playing the game.

“At some point, someone is going to break the record. It would actually be nice if it’s one of my former team-mates. I hope he does it. The closer you get to it, the more it drags on. So, for his sake, if he is going to do it, hopefully it's sooner rather than later.”

