Ronaldo's agent addresses Man Utd exit rumours

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has addressed rumours linking the striker with a move away from Manchester United.

Ronaldo returned to United from Juventus in the summer after 11 years away, committing to a two-season contract with the option of an extra year.

The 36-year-old said he had retraced his steps with a view to adding more silverware to his glittering CV, but the Red Devils have endured a poor start to the 2021-22 campaign and his loyalty is now being called into question.

What's been said?

It has been suggested that Ronaldo could look to leave Old Trafford in January, with a recent April Fool's Day-style report from Spain claiming that he has offered himself to Barcelona.

Mendes has now come out to clarify the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's future, insisting he is fully focused on his duties with United.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is very happy at Man United,” Ronaldo's agent has told Sky Italia.

"He’s going to continue with his solid, great performances as always in his career.

"It’s going to be a great season for him, I’m sure.”

How has Ronaldo performed this season?

United slipped out of the title picture early on under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was sacked following a 4-1 loss to Watford in November, and also suffered an early exit in the Carabao Cup.

The Red Devils have been drawn into a top-four battle due to their inconsistency, but Ronaldo has still been as prolific as ever in the final third of the pitch.

The Portugal international has hit 14 goals in 20 games since rejoining the club, including a decisive effort in their 3-1 home win over Burnley on Thursday night.

Ronaldo will likely have the chance to add to his tally when Ralf Rangnick's side welcome Wolves to Old Trafford on January 3.

