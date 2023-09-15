'Happy to be back' - Cristiano Ronaldo reveals delight after returning to Al-Nassr from Portugal international duty

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Saudi to train with Al-Nassr after completing his international duties with Portugal.

Ronaldo returns from international duty

Trains with Al-Nassr

Will play against Al-Raed on Saturday

WHAT HAPPENED? As the international break began, the former Real Madrid forward expected to be involved in two games for the Portuguese national team as they faced off against Slovakia and Luxembourg in their Group J qualifiers for Euro 2024. However, after receiving a yellow card in the first game against Slovakia, the Portuguese captain missed out on the Luxembourg clash. Ronaldo stayed with the national team, however, and is now back training with Al-Nassr.

Instagram (@cristiano)

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 38-year-old has had a wonderful start to the season with Al-Nassr having scored six goals in the first four games while also gathering four assists. Al-Nassr on the other hand, however, hasn't exactly had the best start with just nine points in the first five games.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The Portuguese will be involved with Al-Nassr in their game away to Al-Raed on Saturday, September 16.

Who will win the Saudi Pro League top scorer award this season? Cristiano Ronaldo

Karim Benzema

Neymar

Roberto Firmino

Malcom

Other 67592 Votes Thanks for voting. Results will be shared soon. Who will win the Saudi Pro League top scorer award this season? 69% Cristiano Ronaldo

10% Karim Benzema

8% Neymar

6% Roberto Firmino

1% Malcom

6% Other 67592 Votes