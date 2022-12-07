WATCH: Who needs Ronaldo? CR7's replacement Ramos grabs brace as Portugal race away from Switzerland in World Cup last-16 clash

Goncalo Ramos replaced Cristiano Ronaldo in the Portugal starting XI against Switzerland at the World Cup and netted twice.

Cristiano Ronaldo benched

Ramos starts for Portugal

Scores twice and grabs assist

WHAT HAPPENED? Ramos started in place of Ronaldo in Portugal's last-16 clash against Switzerland on Tuesday and needed just 17 minutes to get on the scoresheet. The 21-year-old smashed a powerful effort past Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer at his near post to fire Portugal into an early lead.

WHAT A STRIKE!! 🤩



Who saw that coming from Goncalo Ramos!! 🇵🇹



The 21-year-old only had 35 minutes of international experience before tonight... 👀#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/gll8GEBi2d — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 6, 2022

WHAT A STRIKE BY RAMOS 🚀🎯🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/P7NLzsiU7s — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 6, 2022

It got even better for Ramos in the second half when he scored his second of the night to make it 3-0 and then grabbed an assist for Portugal's fourth goal, scored by Raphael Guerreiro.

WHAT A NIGHT HE'S HAVING!! 🤩@Goncalo88Ramos bags his second goal of the night on just his fourth ever appearance for Portugal!! 🇵🇹



Is this the end of the road for Switzerland...? 😬#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/gABdGstysT — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 6, 2022

PORTUGAL IS FLYING 🇵🇹



Raphaël Guerreiro makes it 4-0 💪 pic.twitter.com/mnTNms5NT6 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 6, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Portugal manager Fernando Santos raised eyebrows with his decision to drop Ronaldo and bring in Ramos. However, his decision appears to have paid off with Ramos showing exactly what he can do in a strong showing by Portugal. Ramos has also done something Ronaldo is yet to manage, score in the knockout stages of a World Cup.

WHAT NEXT? The winners of the match between Portugal and Switzerland will face Morocco in the quarter-finals of the World Cup. Santos' side look likely to progress, with Pepe giving them a 2-0 lead before the break.