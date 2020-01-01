Ronaldo to PSG not ruled out by Leonardo amid rumours regarding Juventus star's future

The sporting director of the Ligue 1 giants admits that anything is possible in a global marketplace that continues to throw up surprises

Cristiano Ronaldo moving to has not been ruled out by the club’s sporting director, with Leonardo admitting that anything is possible in an unpredictable market.

Rumours have started to surface regarding the long-term future of the international at , with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner tied to a contract in Turin through to the summer of 2022.

There have, however, been suggestions that the Bianconeri could open themselves up to offers next summer, allowing them to get the best possible price for a player who will turn 36 in February.

Few clubs could afford to finance a deal for Ronaldo, even at this late stage of his career, but PSG do slip into an elite bracket.

Leonardo admits as much, with the Brazilian refusing to close the door on a potential switch to for a modern-day icon.

Quizzed on PSGTV as to whether a move for Ronaldo could be made, Leonardo said: “Today in football we do not know what will happen. Maybe tomorrow Cristiano Ronaldo wakes up and says I want to go play elsewhere.

“Who can buy him? It's a closed circle. PSG enters this circle. Usually it is about opportunities, situations.

“The transfer window, we have to prepare for it and that's what we do. We have our priorities, our lists, but something unforeseen can happen.”

Before thoughts turn to the summer of 2021, there is a winter transfer window to take in, which will open in January, giving PSG an opportunity to further bolster their ranks.

Leonardo admits that options will be assessed before the turn of the year, but he is not expecting much movement in what remain testing times for even the richest of clubs as the financial implications of a global coronavirus pandemic continue to hit hard.

“We have not thought about playing the entire season behind closed doors,” Leonardo added.

“We can't talk about the amount of money, but it's easy to calculate. Last year we lost between 15 and 20 per cent and this year it will be more.

“But honestly, at PSG, there is the capacity and the means to overcome the crisis. The other clubs will perhaps have more difficulty to overcome the crisis. But the ambition here is always enormous.”

PSG, who suffered defeat in the 2019-20 final, are determined to compete on multiple fronts once again this season and are working on putting new contracts in place with star forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.