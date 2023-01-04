Ronaldo Newcastle loan rumours shut down by Howe after CR7's transfer to Al-Nassr

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has dismissed speculation linking Cristiano Ronaldo with a loan to Newcastle following his transfer to Al-Nassr.

WHAT HAPPENED? After Ronaldo arrived in Saudi Arabia to officially complete his free transfer to Al-Nassr, reports emerged claiming that he could make a summer return to the Premier League by joining Newcastle United on loan if they qualify for the Champions League, due to a clause inserted in his contract. Howe was quick to pour water on the fire before Newcastle's 0-0 draw with Arsenal on Tuesday, though.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to Sky Sports before the game, the Magpies boss stated: "We wish Cristiano all the best in his new venture, but there's no truth in that from our perspective."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Newcastle are flying high in the Premier League and look like genuine contenders for a top-four finish under Howe. However, after leaving Manchester United in rather sour fashion, Ronaldo insisted during his Al-Nassr unveiling that his 'work in Europe is done'.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEWCASTLE? With record signing Alexander Isak closing in on a return following a lengthy injury layoff and the club now benefiting from Saudi-backed ownership, Newcastle could bolster their squad in ways not involving Ronaldo this January, in order to boost their chances of Champions League qualification.