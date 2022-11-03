‘We are United!’ – Ronaldo sounds Man Utd rallying cry after putting substitution strop behind him

Cristiano Ronaldo is looking forward to heading “back to Spain” with Manchester United and has sounded a Europa League rallying cry to the Red Devils.

Portuguese forward back in favour

Preparing for Europa League action

Boasts impressive record vs Sociedad

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese superstar has come back into favour of late, with the fallout from his decision to head down the tunnel early during the Premier League clash with Tottenham being swept under the carpet. Ronaldo was dropped on the back of throwing a substitution strop, as he refused to enter the pitch, but is in determined mood ahead of the meeting with Real Sociedad – a side that he boasts an impressive record against from his time at Real Madrid.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo faced Sociedad on nine occasions during his time with Real Madrid and found the target 15 times. That haul included two hat-tricks, but, intriguingly, no efforts away from home as all of his strikes came at Santiago Bernabeu.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is still in the process of trying to convince Erik ten Hag of his worth, having seen plenty of bench duty this season, and the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial remain rivals for the central striking berth.