Ronaldo hints at Man Utd stay as he calls for 'glory' to return after 'disappointing' season

Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted that he will be sticking around at Manchester United in 2022-23, with the Portuguese forward looking to bring “glory” back to Old Trafford.

He has done his best to make that possible in the current campaign, after securing an emotional return to English football, but a 24-goal haul has failed to inspire a top-four finish or deliver major silverware.

There have been rumours of a five-time Ballon d’Or mulling over a move elsewhere as the Red Devils struggle to replicate their success of the not too distant past, but Ronaldo has suggested that he is ready to form part of another rebuild under incoming manager Erik ten Hag.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo be at Manchester United next season?

An all-time great signed a two-year contract when rejoining United from Juventus in the summer of 2021.

He stated at that stage that he may be tempted to stay on beyond 2023, with his latest post on Instagram offering no indication that he is considering an imminent change of scenery.

After finding the target from the penalty spot in a 3-0 victory over Brentford, Ronaldo said on social media: “Once again, great support from the stands.

“Let’s take this opportunity of our last game of the season at Old Trafford to thank our amazing supporters, who endured a difficult season by our side and never abandoned us.

“Thanks, guys. Your support means the world to us and our goal is to become better everyday, so that we can achieve what we all want: glory for Man. United!”

Will Ronaldo be playing European football next season?

United’s struggles for consistency in the Premier League this season have contributed significantly to the questions being asked of Ronaldo’s ongoing presence.

He has graced a Champions League stage of some description in every single one of his senior campaigns to date, with that run stretching back to his early days at Sporting.

As he is now 37 years of age and approaching the end of a remarkable career, Ronaldo would have been eager to remain at the highest level for as long as possible.

A top-four finish is realistically now beyond United, as they could suffer their worst ever finish in the Premier League, but continental qualification remains on the agenda.

The Red Devils sit sixth in the table at present and appear to be well on course to add Europa League football to their schedule for 2022-23.

