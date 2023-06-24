Romeo Beckham wears bold camouflage & rainbow print outfit at Glastonbury as Brentford B forward attends festival with girlfriend Mia Regan

Romeo Beckham wore a very bold camouflage and rainbow print outfit as he attended Glastonbury with his girlfriend, Mia Regan.

Becks Jr heads to music festival

Attends with his girlfriend

Opts for bold outfit

WHAT HAPPENED? Beckham uploaded a number of pictures to Instagram, showing off his jazzy outfit as he prepared to get his rave on. The Brentford B star - who made his move permanent recently after initially joining on loan from his father David's club, Inter Miami - showed off in the sun and chilled with his girlfriend Mia, an influencer.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

@romeobeckham Instagram

THE GOSSIP: Romeo and Mia have appeared inseparable, with the pair consistently commenting on each other's social media posts. Beckham is gearing up for another season at Brentford B as he bids to carve out his own football career in the shadow of David, who captained England and played for Manchester United and Real Madrid, among others. He has already struck up a bromance with first-team star Aaron Hickey, who is waiting to meet Romeo's dad!

WHAT NEXT? Romeo will let his hair down, and is then likely to be back in pre-season training when the Bees players return from their holidays.