GOAL can confirm that Romelu Lukaku has recieved a formal offer from Al-Hilal, which could see him follow Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia.

The Chelsea striker, who spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Inter, visited Saudi Arabia on Monday to meet with Al-Hilal officials, GOAL has learned. The Saudi club have offered Lukaku a two-season contract worth a grand total of €50 million. More to follow.