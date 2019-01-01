Rojo claims Solskjaer wants him to stay as he reveals talks with Man Utd boss

The Argentine defender has slipped down the pecking order at Old Trafford and been linked with a move, but he intends to stay put for 2019-20

Marcos Rojo is expecting to remain at this summer, but admits to having previously been courted by Boca Juniors.

The international defender has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

He slipped down the pecking order in 2018-19, with just six appearances taken in.

Rojo has made no secret of his desire to head back to his homeland at some stage, but he is tied to a long-term contract in .

With that in mind, and with assurances over his future having been sought from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the 29-year-old is expecting to be back for more with the Red Devils next season.

He told El Dia when quizzed on his future: "For now I would like to stay at United.

"I spoke to the manager before the end of the season and we spoke about his plans for me.

"He said that I was in his plans, that I'm an important player and that he wanted me to return to full fitness to be able to count on me in the first team.

"It's now time to rest and spend time with my family before returning to England."

Rojo’s current deal is due to run until 2021, with the option for a 12-month extension.

He is not looking to break that agreement, but admits to having been sounded out for a return to Argentina at one stage.

"[Boca Juniors manager] Nico Burdisso called me, who was a team-mate of mine from the national team," he added.

"He called me when he took over at Boca. I wasn't playing at that point. I thanked him but told him that my intention was to stay at United. Boca is a great team, but for now I want to keep playing in Europe.

"I've got three years left on my contract in England and then we'll see. I've just turned 29 and I've got a lot left to give. I'll come back [to Argentina] but I don't know when.

"I've always said that I'm going to play for Estudiantes again and I hope that it turns out that way. To return home, be with my family and play for Estudiantes would be the cherry on the cake of my career."

While looking to return to his roots, Rojo is also planning to force his way back into the Argentina squad after being overlooked for their 2019 Copa America campaign.

He said: "Definitely. I'm young and I've got a lot to give.

"I know that if I give my all and play regularly in England I can come back and fight for a place. I'm calm. I'm looking forward to having a rest and returning in the best shape possible.

"I spoke to him [Argentine manager Lionel Scaloni] five months ago. He said he would have me in mind as and when I was playing regularly at my club.

"I wasn't able to achieve that and that's the reason behind his decision. I respect him because he's a great guy as well as a good coach. I hope they do well in the Copa America."