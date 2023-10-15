'I simply don't like it!' - Rodrygo and Eduardo Camavinga send message to Carlo Ancelotti as duo complain about positions at Real Madrid

Two Real Madrid players expressed frustration at roles they've been asked to take up for Real Madrid this season.

Madrid pair express frustration at roles

Rodrgyo dislikes central position

Camavinga says he's not a left-back

WHAT HAPPENED? First, Rodrygo opened up on his dislike of the central attacking position he's occasionally been asked to occupy in Madrid. Then it was Eduardo Camavinga who declared himself not a fan of the left-back spot where he has excelled when covering absences.

WHAT THEY SAID: Rodrygo explained: "It's always important to be able to play in different roles. I've always made it clear that I have a knack for playing on the wings, I just don't like playing as a number nine, although at my club I have to. Here in the national team, I can move all over the field, which has helped my game."

For his part, Camavinga is as tired of being asked about it, saying: "I get asked about it every day. I'm someone who plays for the team and when I'm needed. I didn't know this position before, but it's where I've adapted, either with the French national team or with Real Madrid. But I don't particularly like that position. I think everyone knows that, but if I have to play there, I do it, even if it's not necessarily with pleasure. I'm still a midfielder."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Carlo Ancelotti's famously unflappable nature coupled with both players emphasising they are happy to adapt for their team, means the comments are unlikely to cause too much of a ripple in Madrid. Rodrygo, though, would be well advised to keep his boss happy with Ancelotti almost certain to be his next manager at international level from next summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR RODRYGO AND CAMAVINGA? Rodrygo will likely feature for Brazil in their World Cup qualifier against Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay on Tuesday. Camavinga is gearing up for France's friendly against Scotland in Lille on the same evening.