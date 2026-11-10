'Right now we don't have a regista!' – Roberto Mancini makes candid admissions on Italy squad overhaul

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Italy head coach Roberto Mancini has outlined his tactical vision and squad rejuvenation strategy ahead of upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against France and Belgium. Mancini challenged Nicolo Zaniolo to become a decisive leader while explaining the midfield search for a regista and the omission of senior veterans.

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Mancini drives Azzurri rejuvenation ahead of Nations League ties

Italy head coach Roberto Mancini has detailed his squad selection philosophy as the Azzurri assemble at Coverciano for crucial UEFA Nations League fixtures against France and Belgium. Mancini has placed heavy emphasis on integrating emerging prospects alongside established names, creating a youthful group focused on long-term growth.

With several senior figures left out of the camp, players like Udinese attacker Nicolo Zaniolo are expected to assume greater leadership.

Mancini emphasised that evaluating fresh technical talent firsthand is vital for building national team depth.

Zaniolo challenged to become a decisive senior leader

Addressing Zaniolo's evolving role within a younger setup, Mancini made it clear that the versatile 27-year-old must transition into a consistent match-winner.

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"I expect the same thing as everyone else. Perform well and be consistent. Start becoming decisive because time passes by," Mancini stated. "He used to be a kid, and now he should be a player who makes a difference with the national team."

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Highlighting Zaniolo's tactical flexibility, Mancini added: "Zaniolo can play everywhere with his qualities. Attacking midfielder, winger or striker. Back in 2018, we had more experienced players. Giorgio, Leo, Verratti, Jorginho, were the most experienced ones. Today we don't have many."

Search for a regista and integrating young playmakers

Turning to midfield balance, Mancini addressed the call-up of Cagliari youngster Alessandro Romano and Como's Riccardo Cassano while offering an honest assessment of Italy's playmaker shortage.

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"Romano was another guy who was halfway, but picked us. He's young; he needs to play, and he can make mistakes. Nobody is perfect," Mancini noted. "My regista? Right now we don't have a regista. Are you talking about someone like Jorginho? We don't have one. We hope someone can emerge in the coming months. We tried Tonali and other players can adapt."

Evaluating Cassano's potential, Mancini added: "Cassano might be a player we missed right now. He must improve physically, but he has the quality for a regista. He plays in a team that plays football in a certain way and they can be important for the future of the national team."

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Strategic veteran omissions as Italy target quarter-finals

Mancini also clarified why European champions Federico Bernardeschi and Bryan Cristante were omitted, alongside uncalled domestic form players like Frosinone midfielder Giacomo Calo.

"We know Bernardeschi and Cristante, so we don't need to call them to try them. When we need players of this level, we'll call them. Now we need to find different solutions and try to make young players earn experience," Mancini explained. "Calo is one of the players doing well. Frosinone have 3-4 players who are good. We can't call players who are already 29 or 30 right now. When we need them, we'll do it, but not because his agent tells us so."

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Italy host France at a sold-out San Siro on Thursday before travelling to Brussels to face Belgium on Sunday, aiming to secure a quarter-final berth in League A.