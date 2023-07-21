Roberto De Zerbi provides update on Moises Caicedo's Brighton future amid strong Chelsea interest

- Caicedo wanted by Chelsea
WHAT HAPPENED? The Ecuador star has been heavily linked with a move to the Blues, who have had two offers turned down by the Seagulls. The most recent offer of £70 million ($92m) was turned down this week and De Zerbi has provided an update on the midfielder's future.
WHAT THEY SAID: "Everyone is speaking about Moises, Chelsea maybe but me? No. The situation is very clear at the moment," he told reporters. "Moises is a Brighton player and Tony Bloom told me, if the conditions don't change, Moises stays with us. For me, it would be great news."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Caicedo has suggested that he wants to make the move to Stamford Bridge, saying earlier this month: "It's a big team, that's true. A very historic team and I can't say no, because it's a very big, historic, beautiful team."
WHAT NEXT FOR CAICEDO? The 21-year-old could come up against Chelsea when Brighton face the Blues in Philadelphia on Saturday.