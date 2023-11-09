Roberto Carlos reveals the three Real Madrid legends Jude Bellingham reminds him of - including Zinedine Zidane - as he praises the England star's 'personality' after incredible start to life in Spain

Roberto Carlos heaped praise on Jude Bellingham and revealed three Real Madrid legends, including Zinedine Zidane, that the midfielder reminds him of.

Bellingham flourishing at Madrid

Player reminds Carlos of Zidane

Has 13 goals in 14 games for Los Blancos

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international has had a talismanic presence at the Santiago Bernabeu since moving to the Spanish capital in the summer in a staggering €131 million (£114m/$138m) deal from Borussia Dortmund. Bellingham has hardly put a foot wrong and has hit 13 goals through 14 appearances in all competitions which has led to comparisons to a former Galactico in Zidane.

Carlos, who shared the dressing room with the French midfield wizard and was a part of the Galacticos era in the early 2000s, took a step further and expressed that Bellingham is a combination of Zidane, Raul and Fernando Redondo.

WHAT THEY SAID: "At certain moments he reminds me of Zizou, then he plays a bit more like Raul," he said while speaking to JohnnyBet.com.

Article continues below

"He also has the intelligence of Fernando Redondo so he really has a bit of each player. But I always say that every footballer has their own style of play and he has some amazing qualities.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham has indeed surpassed Zidane, at least in one aspect, with the 20-year-old boasting 10 La Liga goals in just 11 appearances, which is more than the 1998 World Cup winner ever managed in a season for the club. Incidentally, his 10th goal came against eternal rivals Barcelona which helped Carlo Ancelotti's side come from behind to emerge triumphant by a 2-1 margin.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? After missing out on the Champions League fixture against Braga on Wednesday, Bellingham could return to action over the weekend when Real Madrid would host Valencia in La Liga.