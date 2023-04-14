Rob McElhenney asks who should play Wrexham goal sensation Paul Mullin in movie about his life - and comedian Jack Whitehall wants the role!

There was a humorous exchange on social media between Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney and striker Paul Mullin after the launch of his autobiography.

Striker launches autobiography

Owner McElhenney floats movie idea

Comedian Jack Whitehall puts himself forward

WHAT HAPPENED? After Wrexham's 35-goal-frontman Mullin took to social media to promote the launch of his forthcoming book, McElhenney was quick to chime in, asking who should play Mullin in a movie. Comedian Jack Whitehall joined in the fun, claiming the role for himself, adding he'd "been seeing a dialect coach for the last year," in a reference to Mullin's Liverpudlian accent.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The exchange was of course all in jest but by the way things are developing in north Wales, it really can't be ruled out. After the wildly successful Welcome to Wrexham documentary series, interest in the club is set to rocket further if they complete their promotion back into the Football League after an absence of 15 years.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM AND MULLIN? The Wrexham bandwagon travels to Barnet this weekend as they look to build on the advantage earned last week in their 3-2 win over promotion rivals Notts County as the two sides continue their epic battle for the one automatic promotion spot to the Football League.