Told off for two hours! Richarlison reveals how Antonio Conte raged at him after Tottenham's Champions League exit

Tottenham Hotspur star Richarlison has shared Antonio Conte's intense reaction after the team's Champions League exit.

Richarlison opens up about Conte's rage

Spurs' Champions League exit sparks confrontation

Conte was later sacked by the Lillywhites

WHAT HAPPENED? Richarlison has disclosed the intense reaction he faced from Antonio Conte following Tottenham's Champions League exit. The Brazilian forward provided a detailed account of a two-hour scolding session, highlighting Conte's frustration and disappointment in the team's performance.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I even told him that if he wanted to punish me, he could. He has to show his firmness also to the group, to say that he is there, that he is still in charge. It is his way of dealing with people, with the group, and he spent almost two hours just telling me off in the meeting, in front of everyone," the former Everton star recollected on the Que Papinho podcast.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Conte's time at Spurs was cut short after the Italian was sacked following a series of poor results. The Lillywhites have since replaced him with Ange Postecoglou from Celtic and the Australian will be hoping to turn the mood at the London-based club.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR RICHARLISON? The Brazil international will return to full-team training next week before Spurs start their pre-season tour.