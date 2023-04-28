USMNT star Gio Reyna comes on late as Dortmund throw away Bundesliga title advantage with draw at Vfl Bochum

Ryan Tolmich
|
Gio Reyna Dortmund control ball 2022-23Getty Images
Borussia DortmundUnited StatesG. ReynaBochum vs Borussia DortmundBundesliga

Gio Reyna came on as a late substitute but was unable to save Dortmund as they threw away their advantage atop the Bundesliga on Friday.

  • Reyna a late sub
  • Dortmund settle for 1-1 draw
  • Bayern could go back atop the league this weekend

WHAT HAPPENED? Dortmund entered the day with a one-point lead over Bayern Munich atop the German league, but were only able to extend that advantage by one point due to a draw with VfL Bochum.

Dortmund conceded a goal to Anthony Losilla just five minutes in, although Karim Adeyemi answered just two minutes later with an equalizer. However, Dortmund couldn't find a second as Bayern will now once again control their own destiny atop the league.

HOW HE GOT ON: Reyna replaced Adeyemi in the 81st minute with Dortmund pushing for a winner. He was five-for-five on passes and did put one of his two shots on target, only for Manuel Riemann to make the save.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Squandering points against a relegation candidate will certainly harm Dortmund's title push, with Bayern able to climb back atop the league on Sunday with a win over last-place Hertha Berlin.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Gio Reyna Dortmund vs Bochum 2022-23Getty ImagesDortmund players applaud vs Bochum 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR DORTMUND? Dortmund will have nine days to recover from this frustrating result as their next match comes against eighth-place Wolfsburg on May 7.

Editors' Picks