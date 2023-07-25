Revealed: Why Erik ten Hag insisted Man Utd cut commercial days on U.S. tour in strong show of authority

Erik ten Hag insisted that Manchester United prioritise training over commercial interests during their summer tour of the United States.

Ten Hag cuts commercial days on tour

Man Utd manager focuses on training instead

Red Devils face Wrexham and Real Madrid in two days

WHAT HAPPENED? Ten Hag showed his authority as United boss by insisting the club reduced its commercial activities while on tour in the United States, according to The Telegraph. The Dutchman has cut the number of commercial days from three to two in order to focus more on football and preparing for the upcoming Premier League season. He understands the importance of commercial activities to the club but it is not unusual for him to fight for changes in the team's best interests.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: One of the main reasons the club goes on tour is to boost commercial revenue and increase its global fanbases. But the fact Ten Hag has convinced the club to dial down its commercial commitments and focus on training shows how much power he has and how serious he is about building on the progress he made in his debut season in charge.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United have flown out a group of youngsters to face Wrexham in San Diego on Tuesday as the first team will be in action against Real Madrid the following day in Houston. Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney will be in attendance at the Snapdragon Stadium for the game but Ryan Reynolds will not as he is filming in London.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? United finish their USA tour with a match against Borussia Dortmund in Las Vegas and then have two more friendlies, against Lens and Athletic Bilbao, before the season starts.