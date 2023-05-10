Revealed: Lionel Messi's staggering contract offer from Saudi Arabia that would see PSG star earn DOUBLE Cristiano Ronaldo's salary at Al-Nassr

Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi will reportedly earn double Cristiano Ronaldo's salary if he accepts a contract offer from Saudi Arabia.

Messi linked with Saudi switch

Argentine would earn €1bn over two years

Salary double that of Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

WHAT HAPPENED? Portugal star Ronaldo recently topped Forbes' highest-paid athletes list after his ludicrous deal at Al-Nassr, which he signed in late December. But French outlet L'Equipe have revealed that the Gulf state are willing to more than double this amount to reunite Messi with his great rival. The report states that a club in the Saudi Pro League, most likely Al-Hilal, have made an offer worth €500 million (£434m/$548m) per season to Messi, who has a two-year deal on the table in the Middle East.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The latest information quantifies the keen interest from Saudi Arabia, which has developed exponentially in recent weeks. With Messi's contract at Paris Saint-Germain expiring in the summer, Barcelona had emerged as the early frontrunners for his signature. But given their financial issues and the Saudis' exorbitant wealth, a move to the Gulf state has picked up increasing steam, and reports on Tuesday even suggested it was a "done deal".

AND WHAT'S MORE: However, these claims have since been refuted by Messi's father and agent Jorge, with potential stumbling blocks such as reticence from family members also a factor. Indeed, despite noting the ludicrous figures on offer for the Argentina star, L'Equipe writes that a decision will only be made by Messi at the end of the season.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? It seems, then, that there will be no swift end to what is fast becoming the transfer saga of the summer. In the meantime, Messi - fresh from receiving the 2023 Laureus World Sports Award - will be aiming to finish his second, and possibly final season at PSG in the best way possible, having been allowed to return to training despite his unsolicited trip to the Gulf state.