Revealed: The two options for Kylian Mbappe as striker opens contract talks with PSG

Harry Sherlock
20230822_Mbappe(C)Getty images
K. MbappéPSGReal MadridLigue 1Transfers

Kylian Mbappe has entered contract talks with Paris Saint-Germain, and he has two options as the club look to extend his stay in the French capital.

  • Mbappe and PSG in talks
  • Contract could be signed
  • Real Madrid in background

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe has entered negotiations with PSG over a new deal as the 24-year-old is set to stay at the club for at least one more season. However, he will not leave on a free transfer next summer, per Sky Sports, and he has two options: He can either activate the contract extension clause in his deal, keeping him at PSG until 2025, or sign a new longer-term contract. Any deal is likely to include a guaranteed sale clause.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe had informed PSG that he would not activate the clause earlier this summer, leading to a long-running saga that ended with the club threatening to bench him, before talks with president Nasser Al-Khelaifi appeared to change the player's mind. He is now being reintegrated into manager Luis Enrique's squad.

AND WHAT'S MORE: PSG believe that Mbappe has already agreed to join Real next summer, but it now appears they will have to pay a huge fee to extricate him from Parc des Princes. PSG value Mbappe at €250 million (£213m/$273m).

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Kylian Mbappe PSG 2023-24Getty Images

Next matches

Luis Enrique PSG Lorient Ligue 1 12082023Getty

Carlo Ancelotti Real Madrid Almeria

WHAT NEXT? PSG are next in action against Lens in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Editors' Picks