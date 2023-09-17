Revealed: How Luis Rubiales was forced out of UEFA by president Aleksander Ceferin after Jenni Hermoso Women’s World Cup kiss storm

Luis Rubiales no longer holds posts at the Spanish FA or UEFA, with Aleksander Ceferin forcing him out of European football’s governing body.

The former head of the RFEF has reluctantly vacated two positions of power at the top of football.

Rubiales courted controversy with his antics at the 2023 Women’s World Cup final in Sydney.

At the end of that contest – during the post-match medal ceremony – Rubiales grabbed at victorious Spanish players and planted a kiss onto the lips of star striker Hermoso.

She has maintained throughout that said actions were not consensual, despite claims to the contrary from Rubiales.

He was initially suspended by FIFA from all football-related activity, but stubbornly refused to resign from any roles.

That stance was eventually relaxed, as he stepped down at the Spanish FA, while he is also no longer a vice-president of the executive committee at UEFA.

Marca claims that Rubiales’ hand had to be forced there, with organisation president Ceferin stepping in.

He is said to have made it clear during a call with Rubiales that he had to resign from his UEFA role, or be sacked.

Ceferin was eager to draw an immediate line under the long-running saga, with there no room for further delay.

Rubiales had initially hoped to continue his work with UEFA, but all ties with professional football have now been severed and there are no longer any photos of him inside the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.