Revealed: How the Harry Kane transfer saga is holding up Bayern's bid to sign Kyle Walker from Manchester City

Bayern Munich's pursuit of Tottenham captain Harry Kane has stalled the club's move to sign Manchester City's Kyle Walker.

Bayern interested in Kane and Walker

Walker played for City against Bayern

Kane still being pursued

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern are interested in signing both England internationals but it appears that Kane is the priority. Sky Germany reports that the club's chief negotiators are set to meet with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy on Friday as they bid to ascertain whether a deal for Kane is feasible, having already made two bids for the centre-forward.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: That has led to the club essentially putting a pin in their pursuit of Walker, whom they value at around €15 million (£13m/$16m). The right-back has already agreed personal terms with the club and Bayern are prepared to give him a contract until 2025 with an option for a further year.

AND WHAT'S MORE: City and Bayern remain in talks over a deal for Walker but the treble winners would like to keep him, despite him agreeing a move to the German giants. The player captained City against Bayern for the first half of their pre-season friendly earlier this week, which City won 2-1.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

(C)Taka Nishina

WHAT NEXT? Bayern will hope negotiations with Levy go well, so they can progress in their plan to sign two of England's stars this summer.