Revealed: The clause in Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen contract that could allow him to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool next summer - with Real Madrid & Bayern Munich avenues also open

Xabi Alonso reportedly has an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen that will enable him to depart for Liverpool, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

Can leave for three clubs next summer

Real Madrid will likely be on the hunt for new manager

Current deal expires in 2026

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Spain international penned a contract last summer that will keep him at the German club until 2026. But he could be allowed to depart before then, if one of Real Madrid, Liverpool or Bayern Munich show an interest in his services, according to Bild. The clause in his contract comes into effect in the summer of 2024. Alonso played for all three clubs during his glittering playing career, winning numerous major titles.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alonso has been heavily linked with the Madrid job this term, with Ancelotti due to leave the Santiago Bernabeu next summer. The Spaniard has coached Leverkusen to a flying start in the Bundesliga, and has last year's Europa League semi-finalists top of the table after seven games.

DID YOU KNOW? Klopp signed a new contract at Liverpool last year that ties him to the Anfield outfit until 2026, meaning Alonso would be unlikely to come into contention for his job next year unless the Reds fail to meet their goals for the 2023-24 season.

WHAT NEXT? Alonso will oversee Leverkusen when they take on Wolfsburg on October 21. Should they continue to win, those Madrid and Liverpool links will rumble on in the background.