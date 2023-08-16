Revealed: The six players Chelsea want to sell to fund Romeo Lavia and Michael Olise signings

Chelsea are reportedly keen to sell six players to fund the signings of Michael Olise and Romeo Lavia.

Chelsea set to trigger Olise release clause

Want Lavia as well

Looking to offload as many as six players

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Evening Standard, the Blues have triggered the £35 million ($45m) release clause of Olise and the midfielder is close to sealing his transfer from Crystal Palace. Although the Frenchman is still nursing a hamstring injury picked up during the U21 European Championship, Chelsea remain optimistic about his recovery and will go ahead with the deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mauricio Pochettino's side are on a roll in this transfer window, having completed mega-money moves to bring Moises Caicedo, Christopher Nkunku, and are also on the verge of getting Lavia from Southampton after beating Liverpool in the pursuit of the Belgian.

AND WHAT'S MORE: But now they must look to offload players from their books to comply with the Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. They want to sell six players including Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah, Ian Maatsen, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Romelu Lukaku, and Hakim Ziyech to balance their books. However, it is believed that Gallagher remains keen to stay at Stamford Bridge despite garnering interest from West Ham and Tottenham.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea have an eventful fortnight ahead of them as they look to tie several open ends before the transfer window closes. Nonetheless, their on-field action rumbles on as they will lock horns against West Ham on Sunday at the London Stadium in the Premier League.