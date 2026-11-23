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Enzo Maresca is unfazed by Manchester City's four-game winless run in the Premier League, insisting the slump is a natural part of the club's "reset" after a decade under Pep Guardiola. The Italian wants his side to find the right balance in defence and midfield as they prepare to welcome a club legend back to the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League.

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Maresca calls City slump part of 'reset'

Maresca believes City's recent struggles were to be expected as the club adjust to life after Guardiola. The Italian opened his first season in charge with seven straight Premier League wins, but City have now gone four league games without a victory, including the frustrating draw with Fulham in which an Erling Haaland goal was ruled out.

"For me, it's part of the process because this is like a reset," he said at his press conference on Monday. "It's like a restart after 10 years with the same manager, same face, same words, same method."

'We can find the right balance'

Maresca insists there is no cause for alarm and that his side need time to find consistency. "It's not easy to suddenly, all of a sudden, change," he added. "For me personally, it's all normal and hopefully, as soon as possible, we can find the right balance in all the lines, defence and midfield, and we can be consistent.

"That, for me, is the difference in this moment between us and other clubs." Last week, he rejected suggestions that City's struggles were linked to the club being found guilty of financial breaches in their long-running case with the Premier League.

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De Bruyne returns to the Etihad with Napoli

City break from domestic action on Tuesday when they host Napoli, bringing Kevin De Bruyne back to the Etihad after he left the club in the summer of 2025. Maresca, who worked with the Belgian as Guardiola's assistant in the 2022-23 treble-winning season, was full of praise.

"Not only personally, I think also for the history of this club," he said. "In the last 10 years, all the trophies the club achieved, Kevin was here and an important player, a fantastic player, a top guy, polite, fantastic. For me it was a pleasure to work with him."

Napoli and Arsenal in a big week for City

Maresca also confirmed that Matheus Nunes is available again after injury. City sit seventh in the 36-team Champions League standings after winning three of their four games, and a win over Napoli would ease the pressure before they face defending champions Arsenal later this week.