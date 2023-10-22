'Regroup' - Declan Rice sends strong message to Arsenal fans after netting in Gunners' draw with Chelsea

Declan Rice sent a strong message to Arsenal fans after inspiring his team's comeback against Chelsea on Saturday.

Rice sends message to Arsenal fans

Scored Arsenal's first against Chelsea

Chelsea held to a 2-2 draw by Arsenal

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea enjoyed a two-goal lead until the 77th minute of the London derby clash at Stamford Bridge, until Rice capitalised on Blues' goalkeeper Robert Sanchez's wayward pass by smashing a first time shot from distance into the back of the net. Seven minutes later, Leandro Trossard netted the equaliser that secured a crucial point for the Gunners.

After the game, Rice took to his Instagram stories to share a message for the Gunners faithful, writing: "Another big week coming up. Regroup and go again! Thank you Gunners."

The Arsenal star added in a seperate post: "We Never Give Up."

@declanrice/IG

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former West Ham captain revealed after the Chelsea draw that his spectacular strike was inspired by David Beckham's famous goal from the halfway line for Manchester United against Wimbledon.

WHAT NEXT? Mikel Arteta's side will now prepare for a meeting with Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday, before taking on Sheffield United in the Premier League next Saturday.