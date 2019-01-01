Rebic left out by Frankfurt amid AC Milan transfer rumours

Reports of a move to San Siro have been followed by the striker's absence from the squad for the second straight Bundesliga game

attacker Ante Rebic has been left out of the squad to face amid rumours of a potential move to Milan ahead of the transfer deadline.

Rebic has been linked to moves to both and Milan, with reports suggesting he may be on his way to the latter before the close of the transfer window September 2.

The reported deal would see Rebic join Milan on loan, but with a purchase obligation upwards of €25 million (£22.6m/$27.5m) after a certain number of appearances.

Earlier in August, Eintracht had voiced hope Rebic would remain despite the interest from the San Siro sides, with sporting director Bruno Huber claiming they were “still optimistic” of retaining his services.

However, the Croatian international had come in for criticism following a poor performance in the first leg of the qualification play-offs against , in which he was yanked at half-time.

After the match, Rebic was told by Eintracht head coach Adi Hutter that if he wished to remain with the club, he needed to show it on the field.

Rebic did not feature at all last weekend in a 2-1 loss to , as he was left out of the squad.

He was returned to the XI in the second leg against Strasbourg, and though Eintracht came away with a 3-0 victory, Rebic himself was dismissed just before the half with a straight red card.

It now appears that sending off may well be his final action for the club.

Frankfurt Director provided an update on the situation ahead of kickoff.

"There are still many things unclear," he told Sky Sports. "Everything has to fit in. It's not only about money, but if it makes sense also."

The red card suspension does not apply to domestic matches, but Rebic was not present in Eintracht’s matchday squad with the club confirming he was left out at his own request.

Rebic seems set on a return, having first featured in the Italian top-flight with after a €4.5m move from Croatian slide Split in August 2013.

However, Rebic struggled to break into the Fiorentina squad, and ended up spending time on loan with Hellas Verona before heading to Eintracht on a temporary basis in 2016.

The forward has spent the last three seasons with Eintracht, the loan being made permanent in 2018. He has 17 goals during his time there, with his high of nine coming last season.

Eintracht have already suffered heavy losses in their attack this transfer window, having previous lost Luka Jovic to and Sebastien Haller to West Ham.