Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona : Lineups and LIVE updates

One of the oldest and biggest rivalries in football, the much-awaited El Classico is about to kick off at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid faces FC Barcelona in a jaw-dropping fixture in the capital city of Spain as both outfits look to target the top spot.

Having faced a huge setback in the Champions League, Xavi would know that the Catalan fans would expect him to emerge victorious in this fixture. The last time the two teams met in La Liga, FC Barcelona taught eventual champions Real Madrid a harsh lesson by beating them 4-0. But in the latest installment of this fierce encounter, Los Blancos would arrive all guns blazing to maintain their unbeaten record this season.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men are yet to lose a game this summer and would look to extend their amazing record while Xavi would know that there is no better occasion than the El Classico to gain back the trust of Barcelona fans. The Spanish manager’s failure in Europe has raised a few eyebrows around Camp Nou and he would want to put all this speculation to bed when the club travels to Madrid on Sunday.

While Real Madrid has been picking up silverware for fun in the past few years Barcelona is yet to regain the Spanish throne since 2018/19. Considering that they are practically out of the Champions League, Xavi’s eyes would shift to domestic glory. And a win on Sunday for either outfit could help them get a major boost early in the season.

Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona probable line-ups

Real Madrid XI (4-3-3): Lunin; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius

FC Barcelona XI (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Roberto, Kounde, E Garcia, Balde; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Rafinha

Real Madrid's and FC Barcelona's next La Liga fixtures

Current UCL Champions Real Madrid face Elche away from home on the 20th of October. Los Blancos then welcome Sevilla and Girona to the Bernabeu on the 23rd and 30th of October respectively.

After the El Classico, FC Barcelona hosts Villareal on the 21st of October and Athletic Club on the 24th of October. Xavi's men finish off their October traveling to the Mestalla Stadium to face Valencia on the 30th of October.