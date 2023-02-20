No plans to retire! Real Madrid veteran Luka Modric hoping to earn new contract at the Bernabeu

- Modric out of contract in summer
- Working hard to earn new deal
- No plans to retire yet
WHAT HAPPENED? Modric is out of contract at Real Madrid at the end of the season but is not planning on hanging up his boots just yet. The Croatia international has told reporters he is working hard to earn a contract renewal at the Santiago Bernabeu.
WHAT THEY SAID: “I am doing everything I can to give my best and deserve the chance to continue here. I can’t do more, I have always had a very good relationship with the club and that’s not going to change," he said. "Just like last year, there’s no rush, we’re halfway through the season and there are many challenges ahead. I’m focused on that, on getting back to my best level, let’s see what happens."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Modric may be heading towards the end of his career but he remains a key member of Carlo Ancelotti's squad. He's featured in all but one of Madrid's La Liga games this season and has scored six times in all competitions for Los Blancos.
WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Ancelotti's side are at Anfield on Tuesday to take on Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.