Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois reveals savage WhatsApp group exit as Belgium feud deepens

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Thibaut Courtois has shed light on the extraordinary depth of his fallout with the Belgian national team setup, detailing a departure from the squad's communication channels. The Real Madrid goalkeeper remains absent from the international scene as his public dispute with head coach Mark van Bommel shows no signs of a resolution.

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A digital departure from the national team

The rift between Courtois and the Belgian national team has reached a new level of frostiness following revelations about his departure from the squad's internal communications. It has emerged that the

Madrid number one was unceremoniously removed from the team's WhatsApp group, a move that symbolises the total breakdown in relations between the player and the current management under Van Bommel. This digital exile serves as a stark reminder of how quickly one of the nation's greatest-ever servants has become an outsider.

While the goalkeeper has continued to excel at the highest level for Madrid, his status with the national team remains in limbo. "They kicked me off the players' WhatsApp group. This group is used to communicate information, particularly about training. There are a few messages from time to time, but not a lot," Courtois told DAZN, as quoted by Foot Mercato.

Clarity on international future

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Despite the apparent snub from the squad's digital hub, Courtois is not entirely shutting the door on his country. The Champions League winner has been firm about his availability, provided the circumstances are right. He was eager to dismiss rumors that he expects special treatment or a guaranteed starting role to facilitate his return to the Diables Rouges fold.

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"I never arrived in the national team considering that I was automatically going to play. I know my qualities and I know that I can be important for the team. Nobody needs to guarantee me a starting spot," the goalkeeper clarified during his interview.

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Exhausted Courtois explains Belgium absence

Van Bommel traveled to Madrid for an hour-long meeting with national goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who had requested to sit out the Nations League fixtures in September and October to recuperate. Courtois felt the opening international window—packed with four demanding matches against high-caliber opponents like Italy, France, and Turkey—was excessively grueling, especially given the immediate return to a congested club calendar.

"I had indicated that I wanted some rest. I found that first international break in particular to be a lot – from what I heard from the players, that was indeed the case. You also have to go straight back to your club afterwards and the matches follow each other quickly. Italy, France, Turkey... Those are tough matches. That was a bit much at the moment, especially since I had two muscle injuries in a short time. If you compare it: I had a week off and could rest. Recharge myself as well," Courtois explained, as quoted by HLN.

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Courtois leaves door open for return

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A mutual agreement was reached between the national coach and Courtois for the goalkeeper to sit out the entirety of the Nations League campaign. The decision was made collaboratively, allowing the squad to navigate the tournament fixtures while temporarily pausing his international duties.

Regarding the possibility of him joining the national team for the European Championship qualifiers, Courtois was unwilling to speculate, stating: "It was clearly communicated that that was not a problem. Senne [Lammens] and Maarten [Vandevoordt] did well. The coach can always call me. If I return for the European Championship qualifiers, it is up to him to choose who he wants. We do not have a shortage of goalkeepers in Belgium."