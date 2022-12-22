Real Madrid take control of Jude Bellingham transfer race amid Liverpool interest

Real Madrid are increasingly confident of securing the signature of Jude Bellingham this summer, despite interest from other major clubs.

Madrid confident of signing midfielder, Marca reports

Liverpool also in race

Price tag in excess of €100 million

WHAT HAPPENED? Madrid have been rumoured to be fighting off Liverpool for the signature of the England star, and Spanish publication Marca have suggested that the La Liga club are in the lead. It's no secret that Bellingham is one of the most sought after young players in the world and the race to sign him is expected to be one of the major sagas over the next few months. For now, Madrid appear to be in pole position.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool were reportedly leading the Bellingham race a few weeks ago, with the player's family supposedly wanting the teenager to continue his career in England. But the Reds aren't the only English club interested. Chelsea and Man City are vying for his signature, while PSG have also expressed interest.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Bellingham has revealed little about his future, telling German media that he "hasn't even thought about next season."

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? The Dortmund midfielder has remained silent on his future, and is unlikely to make a decision before this summer. Until then, new rumours are sure to appear and dissipate.