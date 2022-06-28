Real Madrid youngster Reinier open to Benfica loan after Dortmund struggles

The promising forward endured a tough time across two seasons with Bundesliga heavyweights, and he could now head to Portugal

Reinier is expected to head out of Real Madrid on loan again this summer, with GOAL learning that Portuguese giants Benfica currently head the queue of suitors.

A decision on the 20-year-old’s next move is imminent at Santiago Bernabeu, with several offers already on the table.

The Brazilian playmaker has spent the last two seasons in Germany with Borussia Dortmund, but managed just one goal through 39 appearances there and is now looking for a new challenge.

Who will Reinier join in the summer transfer window?

Benfica are understood to be the favoured option of Reinier and his representatives, but no agreement has been reached with Real as yet.

GOAL has learned that while a deal is close, negotiations remain ongoing. That is because while Benfica are eager to bring Reinier - who twice finished inside the top 10 of the annual NXGN list - onto their books, they are unwilling to pay the full loan fee of €3 million currently being demanded by Madrid.

Benfica are hoping that the promise of regular game time for Reinier in Portugal will work in their favour.

The South American starlet joined Real from Flamengo for €35 million (£30m/$39m) in January 2020, but spent several months in Spain without playing any competitive football.

A two-year loan at Dortmund was supposed to aid his development, but opportunities there proved to be in short supply.

With that lack of action taken into account, Real are eager to avoid making another mistake on the transfer front.

They are, however, also wary of agreeing to supplement any agreement that would allow the club taking Reinier on loan to drop him if the switch does not play out as planned.

Throwback to when Borussia Dortmund new boy Reinier broke down in tears the day he was unveiled at Real Madrid 😢 pic.twitter.com/ZWbg5nrzNg — GOAL (@goal) August 20, 2020

Will Real Madrid allow Reinier to have a purchase option?

As they mull over the financial and sporting details of the proposals put to them, it is understood that Real are ruling out one potential clause.

The Blancos still believe in Reinier’s potential and will not be adding a purchase option to any loan deal.

Their plan is to find a landing spot for the youngster that will allow him to make up for the time lost while in Germany.

Article continues below

Reinier remains in constant contact with his agents and representatives of Real and is ready to cut short a summer break back in his native Brazil if needs be.

It is expected that an official announcement on his immediate future will be made in the next few days – potentially by the end of the week.

Further reading