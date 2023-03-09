Real Madrid to push for Erling Haaland transfer this summer as La Liga giants seek to reunite Man City striker with Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid are hoping to flesh out a new look side this summer by bringing in both Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham, according to a new report.

Real target Haaland with Benzema ageing

Less interest in Kylian Mbappe

Haaland has scored 27 in 25 Premier League games

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Independent, Los Blancos already feel confident about securing the signature of Bellingham after holding a number of meetings with his representatives. And now, they want to bring in a long term replacement for Karim Benzema, too.

The Independent states that Haaland has been identified as the man for the job, with the Spanish giants hoping to pry him away from Manchester City at the end of the season. Bellingham and Haaland have an existing relationship, having spent a season-and-a-half together at Borussia Dortmund prior to the latter's move to the Etihad Stadium last summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid have also long been linked with Kylian Mbappe, and after Paris Saint-Germain crashed out of the Champions League against Bayern Munich in midweek, it looks more likely that he could be tempted away from the Parc des Princes. However, Madrid are turning their interest elsewhere, having seen Mbappe snub their advances in 2021, and will look to bring Haaland in ahead of next season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Madrid are set to build a new look lineup in the summer, with attacking reinforcements a must now that Benzema has reached the ripe old age of 35. Brazilian teenage star Endrick has been purchased from Palmeiras, but won't be in Madrid until 2024, and Haaland would be the ideal solution to their immediate lack of depth at centre-forward.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? The Man City striker has a busy period ahead with Pep Guardiola's side. City are still hoping to push Arsenal for the Premier League title, and have the second leg of their Champions League last 16 knockout tie against RB Leipzig to focus on next week.