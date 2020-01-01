Real Madrid officially announce transfer of Hakimi to Inter for reported €40m fee

have announced the sale of Achraf Hakimi to , with reports suggesting the Milanese club spent around €40 million to secure the services of the youngster until 2025.

It is also said that Madrid have included a buy-back clause in the wing-back's five-year deal.

A statement on Los Blancos' official website reads:

"Real Madrid CF and Inter Milan have agreed to transfer Achraf Hakimi.



"The club wants to thank Achraf for all these years of dedication, professionalism and exemplary behavior since he came to our academy in 2006 and wishes him good luck in his new phase."

