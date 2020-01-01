Real Madrid loanee Hakimi's agent denies holding talks with Bayern

A man who has spent the last two seasons on loan at Borussia Dortmund has been tipped to join their arch-rivals when the transfer window reopens

Achraf Hakimi's agent Alejandro Camano has denied holding talks with over a possible summer move for the loanee.

Hakimi rose through the youth ranks at Madrid before graduating to the senior squad in 2017, but has since made just 16 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The Blancos decided to send the 21-year-old out on loan to in 2018, where he has established himself as one of the most technically proficient full-backs in European football.

Hakimi has contributed five goals and 10 assists to BVB's cause in 31 games in 2019-20, helping them challenge Bayern at the top of the while also reaching the knockout stages.

Dortmund are reportedly interested in making the Moroccan's move to the Westfalenstadion permanent when his two-season loan deal expires this summer, but Bayern are also being tipped to launch a bid for his services.

Camano has confirmed that a number of elite clubs are monitoring Hakimi's situation, but he claims to have heard nothing concrete from the German champions as of yet.

The Madrid defender's agent told Goal and SPOX: "There is interest from top European clubs, but I don't know where the rumours with Bayern have come from. It is not a topic.

"Nobody from Bayern or Real Madrid spoke to me about a possible move for Achraf to Bayern.

"We are totally relaxed and calm about the future of Achraf. He has a great relationship with Real Madrid and there is currently no reason for any talks because Achraf has a contract with Real Madrid until 2022.

"We'll see what happens when he returns to Madrid in the summer."

Camano went on to hint that Hakimi could still have a future at Santiago Bernabeu, while insisting that his client still enjoys a strong relationship with Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane.



He added: "There is no problem with Zidane at all. Achraf gets along with everyone at Real Madrid. And Zidane has known Achraf since he was a child.

"He likes him as a person and as a player. For me, Achraf is the best in his position."