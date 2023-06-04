Real Madrid working to seal Kai Havertz transfer quickly after Carlo Ancelotti identifies Chelsea forward as 'dream' replacement for Karim Benzema

Real Madrid are working on a deal to sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea as a replacement for Karim Benzema, according to a report.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Germany international is coach Carlo Ancelotti and president Florentino Perez's "dream" choice to replace Benzema, according to Bild.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Madrid confirmed on Sunday that Benzema will leave the club after 14 years of service. The Frenchman appears set to join Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad on a two-year contract that will see him earn €400m (£346m/$439m). Should the deal go through, Benzema will join former Real team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East. The Portugal striker is on a similarly lucrative contract at Al-Nassr, but he was unable to inspire the club to the Saudi Pro League title in his first half-season on their books.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Madrid were interested in signing Havertz before he joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth £70 million ($91m) including add-ons in 2020. The Blues are reported to be willing to sell the 23-year-old this summer, but he is not the only player Madrid are after, with the Santiago Bernabeu side also linked with Tottenham star Harry Kane.

WHAT NEXT? Havertz, who finished the season as Chelsea's joint-top scorer with nine goals, will likely be involved when Germany face Ukraine in a friendly on June 12 while his future gets resolved.