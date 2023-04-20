Real Madrid step up Jude Bellingham pursuit: Los Blancos willing to offer Brahim Diaz to make up Dortmund’s €150m asking price

Real Madrid are willing to include Brahim Diaz in a deal to bring Jude Bellingham to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer from Borussia Dortmund.

WHAT HAPPENED? Carlo Ancelotti's side want to bring in Bellingham but do not want to meet his €150 million price tag and are exploring other options, according to Cadena SER (via AS). The Spanish giants are ready to offer Brahim Diaz, who is currently on loan with AC Milan, as part of a potential transfer in a bid to reduce the asking price.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham's future remains uncertain, with Liverpool having already pulled out of the race to land the midfielder because of his lofty price tag. Manchester United and rivals City both continue to be linked with the England international, while a Dortmund stay for the 19-year-old has not been ruled out either.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Diaz's future is also unclear currently. The 23-year-old is in his third season on loan with the Rossoneri and has made 35 appearances this season for the club in all competitions, scoring six times and contributing five assists. It's not clear yet where he will play his football next season and whether he has a long-term future at Madrid.

DID YOU KNOW? Real Madrid will play the Champions League semi-finals for the 16th season this campaign, at least four more than any other team in the competition's history.

WHAT NEXT? Real Madrid are back in La Liga action on Saturday at home to Celta Vigo, while Bellingham and Dortmund take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.