Real Madrid baulk at Haaland wage demands and fitness concerns as transfer saga rumbles on

Erling Haaland continues to dominate media coverage in Spain, with Real Madrid closely monitoring the highly-rated striker mulling over a summer transfer away from Borussia Dortmund.

The Norwegian frontman is one of the most sought-after talents in world football and is of interest to La Liga heavyweights as a result.

However, GOAL has learned Madrid will not allow the arrival of one player to destabilise a dressing room they have worked hard to unite.

What are Madrid’s biggest Haaland concerns?

Their biggest concern relates to his salary demands, with the Blancos reluctant to offer a wage packet to a new recruit that could anger proven performers already on their books.

Those in Madrid also have questions to ask when it comes to a recent run of niggling injuries.

They do not want to fall into another trap similar to that which has seen Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard struggle to make the desired impact due to regular spells in the treatment room.

Is a deal for Haaland different to Mbappe?

Madrid remain interested in completing a remarkable double swoop for Haaland and Kylian Mbappe this summer, with funds set to be freed that would make both deals possible.

The French superstar at Paris Saint-Germain is, however, considered to be an entirely different proposition to Haaland.

Mbappe is a World Cup winner and Champions League finalist, while he will also become a free agent at the end of the season when his contract at Parc des Princes comes to a close.

The 23-year-old frontman is rarely injured and would be much easier to fit into the star-studded locker room.

Will Madrid make a move for Haaland?

While doubts hang over a deal for Haaland, it is too early to rule out an approach being made.

He is a player of great interest to the Blancos board, but an agreement will only be reached if certain conditions are met.

Rival interest also has to be taken into account at this stage, with Premier League champions Manchester City said to be stepping up their pursuit of Haaland as they look to land a new No 9.

Haaland’s representatives insist no decision on his future has been taken as yet, with it still possible that he could agree to spend another year at Dortmund.

