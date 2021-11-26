Real Madrid is Haaland's preferred destination if he leaves Borussia Dortmund in 2022

Real Madrid is Erling Haaland's preferred next destination if he leaves Borussia Dortmund in 2022, Goal can confirm.

Haaland has established himself among Europe's elite strikers since joining Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020.

The 21-year-old has scored 70 goals in his first 69 appearances for BVB, attracting a number of high profile suitors in the process, including Madrid.

What's the situation?

Haaland is being tipped to take up a new challenge away from Dortmund, with reports the €75 million (£63m/$84m) release clause in his contract will become active next summer.

Goal has learned the Norwegian has told his entourage a move to Madrid holds the greatest appeal to him, however he has yet to make a final decision on his future.

Mino Raiola, Haaland's agent, recently revealed his client owns a house in Spain but much could yet depend on whether the Blancos are able to bring in Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.

Haaland knows he would have to share the limelight with the Frenchman at Santiago Bernabeu, while Madrid have doubts over being able to conclude a deal for the Dortmund star after seeing an initial approach knocked back in the last transfer window.

Could England be an option for Haaland?

Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool have also been linked with Haaland, and Goal understands he is a fan of English football.

The Norway international knows he would be the main star at any club in the Premier League, but will wait until well into the new year before making his mind up on his next move.

Dortmund's stance

Dortmund officials have repeatedly played down speculation surrounding Haaland, and the club's head of first-team football Sebastian Kehl has promised they will "fight" to keep a man still under contract until 2024.

"Of course, we are trying to give him the feeling that Borussia Dortmund continues to be a top address for him and that he can still develop here," Kehl said earlier this month.

"Maybe we can still convince him. We will fight for him. We will try everything. The decision has not yet been made, but I would bet €100 [on him staying]."

