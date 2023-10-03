Revealed: Real Madrid flop Eden Hazard to return to football this month in link up with World Cup winners & former team-mates

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard is reportedly set to return to football this month in a charity match in France.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Belgian international is currently without a club after he mutually terminated his Real Madrid contract at the end of the 2022-23 season. Amid speculation regarding his future, Hazard is all set to step onto a football pitch again on October 18, and will be playing for Varietes Club de France in a charity match. He is set to team up with France World Cup winners Laurent Blanc and Didier Deschamps, and will also be accompanied by his former Lille team-mates Yohan Cabaye and Mathieu Debuchy, according to L’Équipe. The match will be played for a noble cause at the Stade de L’Epopee in Calais in front of 12,000.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 32-year-old winger had offers from MLS, his former club Lille and from Ligue 1 giants Marseille in the summer but the player reportedly rejected them. He was also linked with a move back to the Blues but in reality, there were no talks between the two parties.

WHAT NEXT?Hazard's future in professional football still remains doubtful, as he has yet to make a call on whether to quit playing or continue his career.