‘Anyone can be a refugee’ - Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga grateful for ‘incredible' UNHCR after making Champions League history against Man City

Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga has expressed his gratitude to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Camavinga grateful to UNHCR

Works to support agency's work

Looking forward to Champions League semi-final

WHAT HAPPENED? Camavinga was born in a refugee camp in Angola and has gone on to star for the France national team and Real Madrid. The 20-year-old has previously spoken with great pride about his upbringing and is a high-profile supporter of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Camavinga is currently preparing for a Champions League semi-final against Manchester City and says featuring in Europe's top competition always makes him realise just how far he has come.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Every time I'm given the opportunity to play football in the Champions League, I'm reminded of the incredible platform I have," he said. "I'm a former refugee and now to play at this level. Anyone can be a refugee. It’s something that happens to you. That’s also why I work with UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, who support displaced people around the world."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Camavinga won the Champions League last season with Real Madrid and will be aiming to retain the trophy with Los Blancos. Carlo Ancelotti's side head to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday with the tie level at 1-1 after the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu. Camavinga picked up an assist in the first leg, becoming the youngest player to do so in a semi-final in Champions League history.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? The winners of Wednesday's semi-final will go on to play Inter in the Champions League final on June 10 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.