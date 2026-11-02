Real Madrid match blacked out on Chinese TV as Kylian Mbappe Mao Zedong meme controversy continues

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Real Madrid's commercial standing in Asia has taken significant hit as Chinese state television continued its refusal to broadcast the club's fixtures. The blackout follows the major fallout surrounding Kylian Mbappe and his controversial comments regarding former Chinese leader Mao Zedong.

Advertisement

Mbappe comments lead to broadcast blackout

The sporting relationship between Spain and China remains under immense strain as Chinese state broadcaster CCTV opted not to air Real Madrid’s recent 3-0 victory over Racing Santander. Despite Mbappe finding the net in that fixture, fans across China were unable to watch the action on the country's two main state-run sports channels.

The controversy stems from a clip recorded in April that surfaced recently, showing the former PSG man laughing at a meme that superimposed his face onto an image of Mao. Describing the image as featuring "some guy" who he believed was a "Chinese dictator," Mbappe inadvertently sparked a geopolitical firestorm.

While digital streaming platforms like Migu have continued to show some Spanish top-flight action, including Barcelona's recent 6-1 thrashing of Alaves, the Real Madrid fixture remained conspicuously absent from the schedules. This selective blackout suggests that the anger is specifically directed at Los Blancos and their talisman.

Apologies fail to restore Chinese relations

In the wake of the initial backlash, Mbappe issued a formal apology for what he described as "ill-judged" comments, while both Real Madrid and La Liga released statements expressing deep regret over the incident. These gestures were acknowledged by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which stated it took the player’s contrition seriously. However, the diplomatic olive branch has not yet resulted in the restoration of broadcast rights on public television.

Advertisement Advertisement

The China Media Group had previously insisted that apologies from all three parties - the player, the club, and the league - were an absolute prerequisite for any movement toward a resolution. Even though these conditions were technically met, the continued absence of Real Madrid from CCTV screens suggests that the path to full redemption will be long and arduous.

Related Topics

Advanced protection across 11 devices with high-speed VPN Advanced Those that sign up for ExpressVPN's most popular plan, the Advance plan, gain access to a high-speed VPN, which offers high-capacity 40Gbps servers in many high-demand locations, with VPN servers in 113 countries worldwide. The VPN can be applied across 12 different devices simultaneously, and offers Advanced Protection that blocks ads, trackers and malicious and adult websites. A dedicated IP is available to be purchased as an add-on. Additionally, ExpressVPN's Advanced plan includes the ExpressMailGuard, which offers a 100MB/month private email relay plus 50 shared aliases and a custom domain, and ExpressKeys, which gives users a password management facility for an unlimited number of passwords plus a 2FA authenticator. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users. The plan is available on a one-month rolling contract, although those that sign up for a 12-month plan (offering one year plus an extra three months) can save more than 60%, while those that sign up for a two-year plan (offering two years plus an extra four months) can save 73%. Both longer-term plans include a 3GB holiday.com eSIM that is valid for three days in 150+ destinations. Over 28 months Save 73% Watch securely from anywhere Protect 14 devices with the top ExpressVPN plan Pro Those that sign up for ExpressVPN's top-tier Express Pro plan gain access to a high-speed VPN, which offers high-capacity 40Gbps servers in many high-demand locations, with VPN servers in 113 countries worldwide. The VPN can be applied across 14 different devices simultaneously, and offers Advanced Protection that blocks ads, trackers and malicious and adult websites. A dedicated IP is included with the Express Pro plan. Additionally, ExpressVPN's Advanced plan includes the ExpressMailGuard, which offers an unlimited private email relay plus an unlimited number of shared aliases and 20 custom domains, ExpressKeys, which gives users a password management facility for an unlimited number of passwords plus a 2FA authenticator, and ExpressAI, an AI assistant that offers 500 credits a day, six AI models, a web search facility plus 2GB storage. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users. The plan is available on a one-month rolling contract, although those that sign up for a 12-month plan (offering one year plus an extra three months) can save around 60%, while those that sign up for a two-year plan (offering two years plus an extra four months) can save 67%. Both longer-term plans include a 3GB holiday.com eSIM that is valid for five days in 150+ destinations. Over 28 months Save 67% Watch securely from anywhere Advanced protection across 11 devices with high-speed VPN Advanced Those that sign up for ExpressVPN's most popular plan, the Advance plan, gain access to a high-speed VPN, which offers high-capacity 40Gbps servers in many high-demand locations, with VPN servers in 113 countries worldwide. The VPN can be applied across 12 different devices simultaneously, and offers Advanced Protection that blocks ads, trackers and malicious and adult websites. A dedicated IP is available to be purchased as an add-on. Additionally, ExpressVPN's Advanced plan includes the ExpressMailGuard, which offers a 100MB/month private email relay plus 50 shared aliases and a custom domain, and ExpressKeys, which gives users a password management facility for an unlimited number of passwords plus a 2FA authenticator. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users. The plan is available on a one-month rolling contract, although those that sign up for a 12-month plan (offering one year plus an extra three months) can save more than 60%, while those that sign up for a two-year plan (offering two years plus an extra four months) can save 73%. Both longer-term plans include a 3GB holiday.com eSIM that is valid for three days in 150+ destinations. Over 28 months Save 73% Watch securely from anywhere Protect 14 devices with the top ExpressVPN plan Pro Those that sign up for ExpressVPN's top-tier Express Pro plan gain access to a high-speed VPN, which offers high-capacity 40Gbps servers in many high-demand locations, with VPN servers in 113 countries worldwide. The VPN can be applied across 14 different devices simultaneously, and offers Advanced Protection that blocks ads, trackers and malicious and adult websites. A dedicated IP is included with the Express Pro plan. Additionally, ExpressVPN's Advanced plan includes the ExpressMailGuard, which offers an unlimited private email relay plus an unlimited number of shared aliases and 20 custom domains, ExpressKeys, which gives users a password management facility for an unlimited number of passwords plus a 2FA authenticator, and ExpressAI, an AI assistant that offers 500 credits a day, six AI models, a web search facility plus 2GB storage. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users. The plan is available on a one-month rolling contract, although those that sign up for a 12-month plan (offering one year plus an extra three months) can save around 60%, while those that sign up for a two-year plan (offering two years plus an extra four months) can save 67%. Both longer-term plans include a 3GB holiday.com eSIM that is valid for five days in 150+ destinations. Over 28 months Save 67% Watch securely from anywhere Advanced protection across 11 devices with high-speed VPN Advanced Those that sign up for ExpressVPN's most popular plan, the Advance plan, gain access to a high-speed VPN, which offers high-capacity 40Gbps servers in many high-demand locations, with VPN servers in 113 countries worldwide. The VPN can be applied across 12 different devices simultaneously, and offers Advanced Protection that blocks ads, trackers and malicious and adult websites. A dedicated IP is available to be purchased as an add-on. Additionally, ExpressVPN's Advanced plan includes the ExpressMailGuard, which offers a 100MB/month private email relay plus 50 shared aliases and a custom domain, and ExpressKeys, which gives users a password management facility for an unlimited number of passwords plus a 2FA authenticator. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users. The plan is available on a one-month rolling contract, although those that sign up for a 12-month plan (offering one year plus an extra three months) can save more than 60%, while those that sign up for a two-year plan (offering two years plus an extra four months) can save 73%. Both longer-term plans include a 3GB holiday.com eSIM that is valid for three days in 150+ destinations. Over 28 months Save 73% Watch securely from anywhere

Financial and commercial impact for Mbappe

Beyond the television blackout, the personal cost for Mbappe has been substantial. Several major Chinese brands moved quickly to terminate lucrative sponsorship deals with the forward as soon as the video gained traction. Furthermore, his presence on Chinese social media has been restricted, with his account on the popular Rednote platform being muted for violating community guidelines. This loss of digital presence significantly hampers his ability to engage with one of the world's largest fanbases.

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho and the club's hierarchy have attempted to move past the distraction, with reports suggesting they feel the necessary steps have been taken to rectify the mistake. However, the club’s commercial department will be concerned by the long-term implications of being invisible on Chinese state TV. In a market where the Premier League and Bundesliga are also competing for eyeballs, a prolonged absence could hand a significant advantage to Madrid's European rivals.

Advertisement

A history of sporting disputes in China

This is far from the first time an international sports entity has faced a total blackout in China due to political sensitivities. The NBA famously saw its ties with the country severed for several years after Daryl Morey, then the general manager of the Houston Rockets, posted a tweet supporting protesters in Hong Kong.

For La Liga, the stakes are equally high. The league has spent years building its profile in Asia, scheduling earlier kick-off times specifically to cater to fans in China and surrounding regions. With Mao Zedong remaining a highly revered and sensitive figure in Chinese culture, any perceived disrespect is treated with the utmost seriousness.